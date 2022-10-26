Do These Bill Belichick Comments Forecast David Andrews Absence?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Don’t be surprised if David Andrews misses at least one game for the Patriots.

The veteran center and offensive captain landed in concussion protocol after being blindside blocked by defensive tackle Mike Pennel late in New England’s loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday at Gillette Stadium. The play, which occurred during an interception return, was described as “extremely dirty” by Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus also was critical of Pennel during a postgame news conference.

New England head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday was asked for his thoughts on backup center James Ferentz. Belichick’s remarks could be interpreted as indicative of Andrews’ status for this Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets.

“He’s been in our system for a long time,” Belichick said of Ferentz. “Definitely knows what to do. I’m sure he’ll play well for us.”

Of course, much could change between now and Sunday. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus on Wednesday reported that Andrews was “feeling better.”

That said, Andrews wasn’t on the field for Wednesday’s indoor practice. So, he seemingly faces an uphill battle toward playing for the Patriots in Week 8.

New England and New York will kick off from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.