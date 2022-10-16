Drew Bledsoe Shares Instagram From Robert Kraft’s Wedding

Even if the Patriots blow out the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon, the Week 6 matchup won’t be the premier highlight of Robert Kraft’s weekend.

That label is reserved for the surprise wedding New England’s longtime owner held Friday evening in New York City. Kraft and Dana Blumberg tied the knot in front of a reported 250 guests and were celebrated with musical performances by Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill.

The A-list musicians weren’t the only celebrities on hand for the event, though. A number of current and former Patriots players made the trip to the Big Apple for Kraft’s big night, including Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can be seen in a photo from the wedding shared to Instagram by fellow former Patriots signal-caller, Drew Bledsoe.

“Great night celebrating RKK & Dana with some old friends,” Bledsoe captioned the photo, which also features Randy Moss, Ty Law, Richard Seymour, Troy Brown, Vince Wilfork, Troy Brown, Devin McCourty and David Andrews.

Back-to-back Patriots wins for the first time this season certainly would be a great wedding gift for Kraft. Should New England upset Cleveland in FirstEnergy Stadium as a 2.5-point underdog, it will improve to 3-3 on the 2022 campaign.