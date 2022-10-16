Patriots-Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online, On TV

The Patriots and Browns are set to do battle in an NFL Week 6 game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

New England likely will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones, who continues to deal with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 3. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is in line to get his second NFL start.

Cleveland, meanwhile, will look to win this game without star defenders Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward. Recently acquired linebacker Deion Jones reportedly also will sit for the Browns.

Which one of these 2-3 teams will get back to .500? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between the Patriots and the Browns online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus