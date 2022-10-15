Photos Show Tom Brady, Patriots Players At Robert Kraft’s Wedding

While you were sleeping, Robert Kraft was getting married — and partying with Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots owner married Dana Blumberg on Friday night in New York. Kraft and Blumberg first began dating a few years ago and became engaged earlier this year.

Page Six apparently showed up to the event and later shared photos, including shots of Kraft and Blumberg with Brady and a slew of past and current Patriots players. Oh, and Roger Goodell was there, too, as were Ed Sheeran and Elton John.

In one of the photos shared by Page Six, we spotted the following people:

Robert Kraft

Dana Blumberg

Tom Brady

Drew Bledsoe

Devin McCourty

Matthew Slater

David Andrews

Ty Law

Vince Wilfork

Randy Moss

Richard Seymour

Jerod Mayo

Troy Brown

Take a look:

See all the photos from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's NYC wedding https://t.co/KCwYr1y1fc pic.twitter.com/FENpn3Do0d — Page Six (@PageSix) October 15, 2022

By the way: No, we haven’t seen any photos of Brady with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. The pair’s marriage reportedly is on the rocks, in case you haven’t heard.