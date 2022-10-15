Photos Show Tom Brady, Patriots Players At Robert Kraft’s Wedding

While you were sleeping, Robert Kraft was getting married — and partying with Tom Brady.
The New England Patriots owner married Dana Blumberg on Friday night in New York. Kraft and Blumberg first began dating a few years ago and became engaged earlier this year.
Page Six apparently showed up to the event and later shared photos, including shots of Kraft and Blumberg with Brady and a slew of past and current Patriots players. Oh, and Roger Goodell was there, too, as were Ed Sheeran and Elton John.
In one of the photos shared by Page Six, we spotted the following people:
Robert Kraft
Dana Blumberg
Tom Brady
Drew Bledsoe
Devin McCourty
Matthew Slater
David Andrews
Ty Law
Vince Wilfork
Randy Moss
Richard Seymour
Jerod Mayo
Troy Brown
Take a look:
By the way: No, we haven’t seen any photos of Brady with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. The pair’s marriage reportedly is on the rocks, in case you haven’t heard.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Steelers on Sunday, so Brady won’t need to travel too far to meet up with his team. The Patriots, meanwhile, play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.