Patriots Injury Updates: Latest On Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers

The Patriots, as expected, reportedly will have Jakobi Meyers available for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

But what about Damien Harris?

New England’s top running back still has a chance to play in Cleveland but the odds are against him suiting up, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Harris suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday and subsequent reporting indicates he could miss multiple games. However, the fourth-year pro practiced all week in a limited fashion and carried a “questionable” designation into Week 6.

“Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) is listed as questionable and is expected to play, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. “Meanwhile, RB Damien Harris (hamstring) will work out before the game to determine his availability. Playing would be a surprise, but not impossible.”

Should Harris be inactive, the Patriots likely would give even more work to sophomore Rhamondre Stevenson, who was excellent in Week 5 and will be facing a Cleveland run defense that might be the worst in the NFL. Additionally, New England could turn toward rookies Kevin Harris and/or Pierre Strong, the former of whom was signed to the 53-man roster earlier this week. Strong was a healthy scratch in Weeks 1 and 5.

The Patriots and Browns will kick off from FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.