Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video

Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s actions fly if he was in Poole’s shoes.
“He’s gonna have to see me every time after this sucker punch. Damn. That ain’t it! And whoever leaked this should be fired too,” Thomas wrote, while quote-tweeting the video, which shows Green confronting Poole and delivering a brutal punch after being shoved away.
Seemingly still baffled, Thomas followed up with a one-word tweet: “Damn.”
Finally, Thomas added, “All I’m saying is you ain’t responding with a PUNCH if that’s somebody you really rock with!!! Especially after a PUSH. But I ain’t in the practice and I didn’t hear what was being said so ima leave that alone but DAMN.”
You can almost feel the bewilderment in IT’s tweets. And he’s not alone. Social blew up after TMZ Sports dropped the Green-Poole fight video Friday, with most taken aback by how devastating the punch actually was relative to what’s been reported and said publicly since the incident happened Wednesday.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Thursday, per ESPN, that Green apologized to the team.
It’s unclear whether Golden State will discipline Green or what was said between him and Poole before the situation turned physical. But the optics sure aren’t great, and it’s hard to imagine there not being some sort of repercussions for Green knocking Poole’s block off during a preseason practice.
The Warriors open their regular season Oct. 18 when they host the Los Angeles Lakers. Maybe Thomas, still a free agent, can latch on with the defending NBA champions and gather some intel on the drama.