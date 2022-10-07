Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s actions fly if he was in Poole’s shoes.

“He’s gonna have to see me every time after this sucker punch. Damn. That ain’t it! And whoever leaked this should be fired too,” Thomas wrote, while quote-tweeting the video, which shows Green confronting Poole and delivering a brutal punch after being shoved away.

Seemingly still baffled, Thomas followed up with a one-word tweet: “Damn.”

Finally, Thomas added, “All I’m saying is you ain’t responding with a PUNCH if that’s somebody you really rock with!!! Especially after a PUSH. But I ain’t in the practice and I didn’t hear what was being said so ima leave that alone but DAMN.”

You can almost feel the bewilderment in IT’s tweets. And he’s not alone. Social blew up after TMZ Sports dropped the Green-Poole fight video Friday, with most taken aback by how devastating the punch actually was relative to what’s been reported and said publicly since the incident happened Wednesday.