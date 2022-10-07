Five Random Bruins Thoughts Ahead Of 2022-23 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

This is the last weekend without Boston Bruins regular season hockey.

The B’s begin their 2022-23 campaign Wednesday on the road against the Washington Capitals. There still are some questions surrounding the Bruins and it’s unclear how the Opening Night roster will look.

But before the season starts, here are a few random thoughts.

Jack Studnicka deserves a spot in the lineup

Studnicka hasn’t been able to showcase his skills at the NHL level on a consistent basis, but this could be the year that changes.

The forward has had a very strong training camp and has impressed in preseason. Studnicka survived the latest round of cuts and has been a solid fourth-line center. At this point, he needs consistent NHL minutes in order to continue his development and to show the Bruins what he can bring to the team.

Pavel Zacha will be just fine

Zacha figures to play on the top line while Brad Marchand is sidelined due to offseason hip surgery before he slides down to the third line. Who the odd-man out will be when Zacha moves lines remains to be seen, but Zacha has been drawing high praise from his new Bruins teammates and it’s clear to see why.

Zacha played with David Pastrnak and David Krejci in their preseason win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night and the trio combined for eight points. The forward never quite hit his ceiling while with the New Jersey Devils, but a change of scenery has done Zacha good early. He’s been skating with Patrice Bergeron in practice, but if Taylor Hall also is not ready to start the season, we could see more of the Czech line when the regular season begins.