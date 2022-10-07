Bengals @ Ravens SNF Matchup Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Another divisional matchup and I’m here for it.

Sunday’s contest pits the 2021 AFC North Division Champs and AFC representative in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals, against the Baltimore Ravens, who came into the season as the betting market’s pick to win the North.

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD Time: 8:20 p.m. ET | TV: NBC

Having two dazzling quarterbacks, former Heisman Trophy winners, to watch ain’t bad, either. It will be much better than what we were subjected to on Thursday night.

After a rough start to the season (4 INTs in Week 1), Joe Burrow posted a rating of 110 or better in his past two games, including 115.9 last week, with no interceptions in the past three games. He’s connected on multiple scoring strikes in three of four games.

No one knows better than the Ravens just how dangerous Burrow can be. He’s shredded the division foe for at least 415 yards and three-plus touchdowns in their past two meetings. In their last game against Baltimore, the LSU product went off for 525 yards (not a typo) and four TDs (143.2 rating).

As you likely suspected, Joe Cool doesn’t shy away from the bright lights with seven touchdowns to no interceptions in three career primetime starts.

Spread: Bengals +3.5 (-125) | Ravens -3.5 (+100)

Bengals +3.5 (-125) | Ravens -3.5 (+100) Moneyline: Bengals (+130) | Ravens (-155)

Bengals (+130) | Ravens (-155) Total: OVER 47.5 (-115) | UNDER 47.5 (-105)

You can bet Cincy’s wideouts are licking their lips thinking about Baltimore’s pass defense which has allowed a league-high 315.3 yards per game. Ja’Marr Chase put up 326 yards on 15 grabs as a rookie against the Ravens, while Tee Higgins (questionable) set career highs with 12 receptions and 194 yards in their last meeting with Baltimore.

The Bengals scored 41 points in both of their 2021 wins over the Ravens.

Bengals +3.5, Burrow OVER 279.5 Pass Yards (+280)

Bengals +3.5, Chase OVER 94.5 Rec Yards (+450)

Ravens ML, Jackson OVER 219.5 Pass Yards, 55+ Rush Yards (+310)

Can Lamar Jackson keep up? Why not? The man leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 11 (tied) and has rushed for 299 yards in the past three games alone. Corraling Jackson hasn’t been Cincinnati’s strong suit, as he rushed for 85-plus yards in both meetings last season.

Jackson’s go-to weapon is tight end Mark Andrews, who has posted at least 85 receiving yards with a touchdown in two of the past three, with a touchdown in three-straight primetime games. He’s stepped up in division games with at least eight receptions in his past three and had 125 yards the last time he faced the Bengals.

Working his way back into form is running back J.K. Dobbins, who scored on the ground and through the air last week, his first career TD catch. As a rookie, Dobbins rumbled for a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns in his previous meeting with Cincy.

