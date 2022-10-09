How Aaron Rodgers Feels About Odell Beckham Jr.-Packers Rumors

The free-agent Beckham hinted the Packers are on his radar

Odell Beckham Jr. has hinted at his interest in the Green Bay Packers, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be more than open to having him on board.

Beckham, who remains on the open market as he continues to recover from an ACL injury suffered during Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, has been linked to a handful of receiver-needy NFL teams. Beckham pointed to five teams — Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Packers — he was interested in during a Twitter conversation this week with ESPN’s Marcus Spears.

Rodgers was asked how he would feel about linking up with Beckham if the Packers opted to sign the free-agent wideout.

“Well first, he’s not healthy, yet. I don’t think. So I don’t really feel like there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy,” Rodgers told reporters following Green Bay’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London, per the team. “But that’s really a question for Brian (Gutekunst) and his staff.

“I’m always going to be for adding anybody to our squad that can help us win,” Rodgers continued. “Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows? But I like the person, love the player and just want him to be healthy, honestly. He’s been through a lot the last few years and that’s the most important thing.”

Given how Rodgers and the Packers traded Davante Adams this offseason and have since gone to veteran Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and rookie Romeo Doubs to make up for it, one might think Green Bay is in need of a playmaker like Beckham. Rodgers threw for merely 222 yards Sunday against the Giants, and the Packers entered the contest in the middle of the league in passing yards per game.

Of course, Beckham will have a handful of other suitors the Packers could have to beat out before he lands at Lambeau Field.

