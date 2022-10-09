Padres Vs. Mets Game 3 Live Stream: Watch MLB Playoff Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

A trip to the National League divisional round will be on the line Sunday night when the Padres and the Mets meet for Game 3 of their Wild Card series.

San Diego drew first blood in the best-of-three set, notching a 7-1 victory at Citi Field on Friday night. Jacob deGrom and company flipped the script and kept their season alive Saturday when they protected home field to the tune of a 7-3 triumph.

The winner-take-all contest will feature a starting pitching matchup of Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove and Mets righty Chris Bassitt. The winner earns a ticket to a best-of-five series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose 111 regular-season wins led all of baseball.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Padres-Mets game online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN