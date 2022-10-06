Did Odell Beckham Jr. Give Away His Shortlist Of Future NFL Teams?

NESN Logo Sign In

When healthy, Odell Beckham Jr. can be a game changer for any offense, and it appears the free agent wide receiver might have released his shortlist of NFL teams he wishes to sign with.

The three-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from his ACL injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVI, which means he has plenty of time to be on Twitter. Beckham frequently tweets throughout NFL games and even engages in conversations from time to time.

He did just that Thursday with ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears, who tried to recruit the 29-year-old to his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. The conversation eventually led Beckham to asking Spears for five teams he wants to see him play for. The former NFL defensive lineman listed the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Beckham then responded with, “we see eye to eye,” which suggests those are teams he’s looking to sign with.

???? we see eye to eye — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 6, 2022

What was obvious before the season was Beckham was going to sign with a Super Bowl contender. So while a reunion with the New York Giants or seeing Beckham coached by Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots sound great, it’s unlikely to happen.

The list Spears put out makes sense. Von Miller and Beckham are friends, so they speak to each other a lot, and the pass rusher has tried to recruit his former Rams teammate to the Bills. Speaking of Los Angeles, it has kept Beckham’s locker intact, suggesting it assumes he’ll re-sign with it when the time is right. The Chiefs, Packers and Ravens could use a No. 1 wide receiver, and Beckham fills in that role. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while not listed, should be in the discussion, especially with the issues on offense and the retirement of Cole Beasley.

Time will tell on which team Beckham ultimately chooses to sign with, and all it could take is the best pitch to bring in the dynamic wide receiver.