Jake Paul Extends Huge Offer To Draymond Green After Fight Video Leaks

Jake Paul took notice of Draymond Green’s knockout power in a video that surfaced Friday of the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice altercation.
In fact, Paul was so enamored with Green’s fighting potential that the YouTube star-turned-professional boxer extended a lucrative offer via Twitter.
“Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green,” Paul tweeted.
This came just minutes after Paul asked who would win if Green fought former NBA point guard Deron Williams, who defeated former NFL running back Frank Gore in an exhibition boxing match last December.
Then again, maybe Paul was just trying to bait Green, because the former also fired a shot at the latter in a subsequent tweet.
“To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round,” Paul wrote.
Green has bigger fish to fry at the moment, with many calling him out for his brutal practice blow ahead of the Warriors’ championship defense. It’s unclear whether Green will face any discipline for launching Poole into next week, but the video certainly is a tough look relative to what initially had been reported and shared publicly in wake of Wednesday’s incident.
Paul is no stranger to throwing down with NBA talent, as he famously knocked out Nate Robinson in November 2020 before later beating UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice) to run his pro boxing record to 5-0. The 25-year-old social media influencer can’t waste too much time on the Green-Poole drama, though, as he’s scheduled to face former UFC champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match Oct. 29.
Golden State’s regular-season schedule tips off Oct. 18, with the Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.