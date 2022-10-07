Jake Paul Extends Huge Offer To Draymond Green After Fight Video Leaks

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Paul took notice of Draymond Green’s knockout power in a video that surfaced Friday of the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice altercation.

In fact, Paul was so enamored with Green’s fighting potential that the YouTube star-turned-professional boxer extended a lucrative offer via Twitter.

“Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green,” Paul tweeted.

This came just minutes after Paul asked who would win if Green fought former NBA point guard Deron Williams, who defeated former NFL running back Frank Gore in an exhibition boxing match last December.

Then again, maybe Paul was just trying to bait Green, because the former also fired a shot at the latter in a subsequent tweet.

“To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round,” Paul wrote.