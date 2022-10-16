NFL Fans Dig In On Patriots’ QB Controversy After Bailey Zappe Outing

A storyline that started as a subject for talk radio, and certainly might still be viewed that way for some, has picked up steam in the eyes of many other New England Patriots fans.
The play of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has allowed for that to happen.
Zappe, who started his second career game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, completed 24 of his 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. And while some expected the Patriots’ offense to be led by sophomore running back Rhamondre Stevenson (19 carries, 76 yards, two touchdowns) given Cleveland’s porous run defense, Zappe did more than hold his own. The 2022 fourth-rounder, who stepped in with Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) both injured, connected with seven different pass-catchers to move to 2-0 as a starter in the NFL.
It’s prompted calls for Zappe to remain the starting quarterback — and thus steal the job from Jones — to grow much louder. Numerous Patriots fans, and football fans in general, took to social media both during and after New England’s 38-15 Week 6 victory to express those sentiments.
Of course, there are plenty still expressing that Jones, a first-round pick in 2021, should not lose his job to Zappe despite the rookie’s string of success. But no matter how you might feel on the situation, there’s no debating the storyline is picking up steam.