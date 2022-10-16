NFL Fans Dig In On Patriots’ QB Controversy After Bailey Zappe Outing

A storyline that started as a subject for talk radio, and certainly might still be viewed that way for some, has picked up steam in the eyes of many other New England Patriots fans.

The play of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has allowed for that to happen.

Zappe, who started his second career game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, completed 24 of his 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. And while some expected the Patriots’ offense to be led by sophomore running back Rhamondre Stevenson (19 carries, 76 yards, two touchdowns) given Cleveland’s porous run defense, Zappe did more than hold his own. The 2022 fourth-rounder, who stepped in with Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) both injured, connected with seven different pass-catchers to move to 2-0 as a starter in the NFL.

It’s prompted calls for Zappe to remain the starting quarterback — and thus steal the job from Jones — to grow much louder. Numerous Patriots fans, and football fans in general, took to social media both during and after New England’s 38-15 Week 6 victory to express those sentiments.

Bailey Zappe > Mac jones — Exceed (@TBExceed) October 16, 2022

Zappe really might take Mac Jones job https://t.co/JImC8gnRDS — HEAD OF THE TABLE ? (@Hollywood_Hop) October 16, 2022

Bailey Zappe could definitely be better than Max Jones? — Will (@WillTheThrill03) October 16, 2022

Bailey Zappe passing for over 300 yards.



Mac Jones may not get his job back anytime soon ya know #ForeverNE — Arthur Pricey (@ArthurBiggun) October 16, 2022

There is no quarterback controversy. It should be Zappe?s job. Name a single game Mac Jones played last year that was this good. I?ll wait — BROCK (@brockgolfer) October 16, 2022

Bill Belichick officially has a decision to make.



I think Zappe may be better. You gotta be 100% if you make a move though. You make a switch the chance of Jones being your franchise is gone forever. — ???? ?????? ? ?? (@JeffAbramo) October 16, 2022

Bro.. Mac Jones is my dawg but it?s looking uglier for him every week that Bailey Zappe starts? Same for Damien Harris with Mondre starting at RB.. we?re winning — ??????? ???????? (@BigLipThompson) October 16, 2022

That?s vintage TB12 pocket awareness by Zappe.



Mac Jones should not get the starting job back. — Zach Anderson (@zjanderson) October 16, 2022

Of course, there are plenty still expressing that Jones, a first-round pick in 2021, should not lose his job to Zappe despite the rookie’s string of success. But no matter how you might feel on the situation, there’s no debating the storyline is picking up steam.