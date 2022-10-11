NHL Announces Bruins Opening Night Roster For 2022-23 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have set their roster ahead of their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Boston had a few question marks on who would make the roster, especially after Marc McLaughlin was among a number of players sent down to Providence. But the NHL announced opening rosters for the 2022-23 season for all franchises, and the Bruins roster can be viewed below:

FORWARDS

Patrice Bergeron

Charlie Coyle

Jake DeBrusk

Nick Foligno

Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer

Taylor Hall

David Krejci

Jakub Lauko

Tomas Nosek

David Pastrnak

Craig Smith

Jack Studnicka

Pavel Zacha

DEFENSE

Connor Clifton

Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort

Matt Grzelcyk

Hampus Lindholm

Mike Reilly

Jakub Zboril

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Matt Filipe, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy were listed as “injured and/or non-roster.” Defenseman Anton Stralman is on a PTO agreement with the Bruins but has not officially signed with the team yet.

No surprise at the goaltender spot for Boston, and it looks like Grzelcyk and Hall are healthy enough to start the year and perhaps play in the season opener. Another injury that seemed to be concerning was Pastrnak, but it seems like he won’t be missing a significant amount of time with his inclusion on the opening roster.