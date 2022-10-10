Why Patriots Could Benefit From Panthers’ Ongoing Drama, Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Panthers are a total mess, and that’s good news for the Patriots.

Carolina on Monday fired head coach Matt Rhule after his team got off to a 1-4 start. Rhule took over the Panthers in 2020 and compiled an 11-27 record over two-plus seasons. His firing wasn’t a surprise to anyone who watched how the Panthers handled themselves during joint practices in New England.

Carolina’s struggles might last a while. The Panthers are tied with four other teams for the NFL’s worst record this season and recent reporting indicates a firesale could be imminent. Oh, and quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly will miss multiple games due to a high ankle sprain. Perhaps interim head coach Steve Wilks sparks a turnaround, but the odds are against it.

As the Panthers spiral downward, the Patriots stand to benefit thanks to a pair of trades over the past year.

Last October, New England sent cornerback Stephon Gilmore to Carolina for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Then, during the draft, the Patriots gave the Panthers a 2022 third-round pick in exchange for a 2022 fourth-rounder and a third-round pick in the 2024 draft. The wheeling and dealing left Carolina with only four picks in the 2023 draft, a reality that could facilitate a sell-off before next month’s trade deadline.

So, the Patriots own the Panthers’ third- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft. Obviously, the worse Carolina does, the better those picks become for New England. The value in that speaks for itself.

Also, if you want to go overboard with speculation, you could suggest there’s an opportunity for the Patriots to replenish Carolina’s draft pool while taking on established talent. New England fans no doubt will float receiver D.J. Moore as a potential target, though his large contract makes a trade difficult to envision.