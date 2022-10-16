Randy Moss Explains Funny Outfit For Robert Kraft’s Wedding

Robert Kraft’s New York City wedding came with plenty of pomp and circumstance, but one of his high-profile guests didn’t match the setting by dressing to the nines.

Two days before the New England Patriots’ Week 6 matchup with the Browns in Cleveland, Kraft married his longtime partner Dana Blumberg in lower Manhattan. The newlyweds were surrounded by a slew of celebrities as they tied the knot, including A-list musicians and Patriots of past and present.

One of Kraft’s former players who was on hand to celebrate the Patriots owner was Randy Moss, who was featured in one of the better photos to come out of the event. But unlike his ex-teammates who rocked cocktail attire, the Hall of Fame wide receiver sported a plain white t-shirt.

On the Week 6 edition of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” Moss explained why he was underdressed.

“Man, my wife told me we were going to an event for Robert Kraft. I found out Friday it was a wedding. So, no disrespect, I just put it on. You know what they say in church, ‘Come as you are.’ But really, a big shoutout to Dana and Robert Kraft on getting married — congratulations. It was beautiful, we enjoyed ourselves.”

It doesn’t sound like Moss is trying to save face. As Page Six reported Saturday, Kraft and Blumberg did not disclose that a wedding was on the itinerary when they invited their guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party. The wedding, which reportedly came together after the couple’s recent conversation with Elton John, was very much a surprise to those in attendance.

Two of those guests, Devin McCourty and David Andrews, will try to help the Patriots improve to .500 on Sunday when New England visits FirstEnergy Stadium.