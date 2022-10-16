Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win First Home Game Of 2022-23 Season

The Bruins returned home in style

by and

1 hours ago

The Boston Bruins were back at the TD Garden on Saturday when they hosted the Arizona Coyotes for their first home game of the 2022-23 season.

The B’s found their stride early when newcomer Pavel Zacha netted the first goal of the game, and the first of his Boston tenure, just 4:03 into the first period.

Although the Coyotes made it close in the third, the Bruins pulled away late with a pair of third-period goals from A.J. Greer and earned a 6-3 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.

For more on the Bruins’ start to the season, Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.

More NHL:

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win First Home Game Of 2022-23 Season
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss
Previous Article

Randy Moss Explains Funny Outfit For Robert Kraft’s Wedding
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and outfielder Mookie Betts
Next Article

Mookie Betts Reveals What Dave Roberts Told Dodgers After Season-Ending Loss

Picked For You

Related