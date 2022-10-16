Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win First Home Game Of 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins were back at the TD Garden on Saturday when they hosted the Arizona Coyotes for their first home game of the 2022-23 season.

The B’s found their stride early when newcomer Pavel Zacha netted the first goal of the game, and the first of his Boston tenure, just 4:03 into the first period.

Although the Coyotes made it close in the third, the Bruins pulled away late with a pair of third-period goals from A.J. Greer and earned a 6-3 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.

