Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Returns For Penultimate Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to win their final series of the season Tuesday night in their penultimate game against the Rays.

Boston is coming off a close 4-3 win over Tampa Bay and will get some reinforcement back into the lineup.

Xander Bogaerts, who missed Monday’s game with back tightness, returns to his usual shortstop position and will bat third. Eric Hosmer, who was activated from the injured list this week, also will make his return. He’ll play first base and bat seventh.

Connor Wong will handle the catching duties for Nathan Eovaldi, who could be making his final start in a Red Sox uniform.

The right-hander will oppose Jeffrey Springs, who has a 2.45 ERA for the Rays.

Tuesday’s first pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Rays: