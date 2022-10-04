Red Sox Wrap: Boston Rolls Past Sleepwalking Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox opened their final series of the 2022 season with a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston improved to 76-84, while Tampa Bay fell to 86-74.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox offense only needed two strong innings to push past the Rays in a game where Tampa Bay clearly had its eyes set on the postseason.

Despite watching Rich Hill give up a pair of mammoth home runs, Red Sox fans were treated to a game where their team looked much better than the 86-win Rays.

Boston batters were able to string together eight hits and scrounge up four runs against some of the Rays lesser known pitchers. The Red Sox were shut down by a returning Tyler Glasnow, who was pulled after only 3 2/3 innings as Tampa Bay looks to rile him back up for the postseason, but knocked around Kevin Herget, who has the worst ERA among any pitcher who has made an appearance for the Rays this season.

Tampa Bay batters swung at pretty much everything, connecting on a pair of moon shots but combined for eight strikeouts and just four hits.