Eric Hosmer’s Red Sox Return Among Flurry Of Roster Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are taking one final look at a number of players before their 2022 season ends this week. Given the moves they made prior to their final series against the Tampa Bay Rays, you can add first baseman Eric Hosmer and pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez to the list.

The Red Sox reinstated Hosmer from the 10-day injured list and recalled Hernandez on Monday, and optioned pitcher Josh Winckowski and placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day injured list with back spasms following Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, per chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

These moves, much like the ones they made during their weekend series with Toronto, seemingly indicate Boston’s desire to take a look at as many players as possible before the door to the offseason opens up.

Hosmer’s return to the Red Sox comes ahead of what could become a pivotal offseason in his career. The veteran was acquired via trade at the deadline, with the San Diego Padres agreeing to pay his contract down to league minimum. That gives Boston the flexibility to do whatever they’d like with him moving forward. With Triston Casas looking like the first baseman of the future, this final three game series against Tampa Bay is big for both Hosmer and Bobby Dalbec as they each have a less-than-certain future with the franchise.

Speaking of a less-than-certain future, Hernandez’s disastrous 2022 season has brought up questions as to whether the Red Sox would be willing to keep him on the 40-man roster this offseason. The 25-year-old has a 21.60 ERA in 6 2/3 innings pitched with the big league club, spending the majority of his season bouncing between Triple-A Worcester and the injured list.

Winckowski was sent back down after his first relief appearance of the season Saturday. The 24-year-old has a 5.89 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched this season. Refsnyder’s placement on the injured list brings an end to his surprisingly-solid 2022 campaign. The journeyman finished the year slashing .307/.384/.497 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 57 games played.

The Red Sox will close their season with a three-game set against the Rays. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday, and you can catch all of the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage, with NESN 360.