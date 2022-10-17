Terry Francona Has Perfect Perspective For Guardians-Yankees Game 5

Make no mistake: The Yankees, not the Guardians, are the ones with everything to lose Monday night in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

New York kept its season alive Sunday night with a win in the do-or-die Game 4 in Cleveland. Now, they get a winner-take-all showdown at Yankee Stadium for a right to go play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

The Guardians might be kicking themselves for squandering a chance to eliminate the Bronx Bombers on the shores of Lake Erie. However, manager Terry Francona offered an important perspective for Cleveland ahead of the team’s trip to Gotham.

“If you had told me back in, I dunno, March, we’d have signed up to play Game 5 in New York to go to the ALCS, I might (have) jogged to New York. I’m excited,” Francona said in his postgame press conference.

It’s risky to put too much stock into connecting events nearly 20 years apart, but if there’s anyone who knows what it takes to go into the Bronx and save your season, it’s Francona. His 2004 Red Sox did just that — twice — winning Games 6 and 7 of the ALCS to complete the most historic comeback in baseball history. By comparison, winning one game doesn’t seem so difficult.

The Yankees, to the surprise of no one, are fairly heavy -155 consensus favorites Monday night. New York will give the ball to Jameson Taillon in the must-win spot. He took the loss in Game 2, his first career playoff appearance, allowing two runs on three hits without recording an out in a relief appearance. He’ll be opposed by Aaron Civale, who is making his own playoff debut and hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5.

First pitch for Yankees-Guardians from the Bronx is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.