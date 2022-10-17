What Laughing Bill Belichick Said About Viral Brenden Schooler Moment

Sunday probably marked the last time Brenden Schooler ever tries to present a football to Bill Belichick.

In case you missed it, Schooler attempted to give Belichick a ball after recovering a muffed punt late in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Belichick declined and seemed totally disinterested in the gesture, and the humorous moment immediately went viral.

New England’s head coach was asked about it during a Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” Belichick chuckled before offering his answer.

“Well, hey, it’s always exciting for guys to make plays, and it’s exciting for all of us,” Belichick said. “We’re happy when we make them. But yeah, just gotta move on to the next play.”

But what was Schooler even going for? The Patriots special teamer offered some insight after Sunday’s game.

“I was just trying to … it was obviously a big game for him coming back to Cleveland,” a laughing Schooler told NESN.com in New England’s locker room. “So, just a nice gesture: ‘Here’s the game ball.’ But I think I was a little too excited and should’ve waited until after.”