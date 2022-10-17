Peter King Condemns Tom Brady For Kicking Falcons’ Grady Jarrett

This past week proved to be a frustrating one for Tom Brady.

Brady’s Buccaneers dropped to 3-3 on the season with Sunday’s road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who looked like one of the NFL’s worst teams through the first five weeks of the 2022 season. But two days prior to Tampa Bay’s ugly loss at Acrisure Stadium, Brady reportedly lost a little bit of money when he was fined for kicking Atlanta star Grady Jarrett in the Bucs’ Week 5 win over the Falcons. The legendary quarterback’s unsportsmanlike act came on a play that saw Jarrett receive one of the worst penalties in recent NFL memory.

Peter King justifiably criticized Brady in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports.

“I think that was unbecoming of Tom Brady, and that’s putting it mildly, to try to kick Jarrett after the perfectly legal sack,” King wrote. “Brady deserved the NFL fine.”

The weekend wasn’t a total wash for Brady, who was able to reunite with a handful of former New England Patriots teammates at Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding in New York. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles shut down the idea that Brady’s trip to the Big Apple had any impact on the way Tampa Bay’s offense performed Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Fortunately for Brady and company, a golden opportunity to bounce back awaits. The Bucs will spend Week 7 in Charlotte for a divisional matchup with the Carolina Panthers, who are dealing with in-house drama on top of terrible play.