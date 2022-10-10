Ty Montgomery Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Concerning Update On Patriots RB

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots’ depth at running back could be tested in the coming weeks.

Starting running back Damien Harris left Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. New England as of Monday morning hadn’t offered an update on his status.

After the game, we laid out how the Patriots could replace Harris if he’s forced to miss time, with hybrid back Ty Montgomery a prime candidate to see a large workload. Montgomery is eligible to come off injured reserve this week after aggravating a knee injury in New England’s season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

But head coach Bill Belichick on Monday revealed that he does not expect Montgomery to return to practice this week. That’s concerning, considering Montgomery has had four weeks to recover from an injury that initially didn’t appear too serious.

Once Montgomery returns to practice, the Patriots then would have 21 days to add him to the active roster or rule him out for the rest of the season.

If Harris and Montgomery both are unavailable this Sunday, the Patriots could give snaps to rookie fourth-rounder Pierre Strong, who twice this season has been a healthy scratch. New England also could elevate veteran J.J. Taylor or rookie Kevin Harris from the practice squad.

The good news for the Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson seems more than capable of handling a lead-back workload.