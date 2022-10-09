Rhamondre Stevenson’s Career Day Earns Patriots Back Rare Praise

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the first time this season, the New England Patriots entered Sunday’s game without a third-string running back.

Thanks to Rhamondre Stevenson, they didn’t need one.

New England lost lead back Damien Harris to a hamstring injury before halftime but got an explosive, career-best performance from Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards on 25 carries as the Patriots blasted the Detroit Lions 29-0 at Gillette Stadium.

Stevenson, who already had a major role in the Patriots’ offense, played every offensive snap after Harris left the game before halftime, touching the ball on nearly half of New England’s offensive plays (27 of 56). His performance garnered a rave postgame review from head coach Bill Belichick.

“You have to give him a ton of credit,” Belichick said. “With Damien out, we only carried two backs for the game, and he put it all on his shoulders and finished with a couple of first downs there at the end of the game in the four-minute offense. He is always good. He does a great job with the ball in his hands. He’s a strong runner, but he can make people miss. He’s a really good football player. Really a good football player. I’m so glad we have him.”

Stevenson averaged 6.4 yards per carry in the win, exploiting a Lions run defense that ranked last in Football Outsiders’ DVOA entering Week 5 and buoying a Patriots offense that was led by third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. He provided the Patriots’ biggest offensive play when he broke through the right side of the Lions’ defensive line and galloped for 49 yards, running through nearly a half-dozen tackles in the process.

The second-year pro lamented that run after the game, saying he “thought (he) should have scored, to be honest.”