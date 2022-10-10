NFL Rumors: Patriots Compare Tyquan Thornton To This Wide Receiver

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday was an important day for the New England Patriots on multiple fronts.

The Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions proved to be a “get right” game for the Patriots, who halted their losing streak at two with a 29-0 win at Gillette Stadium. New England’s defense was excellent against a previously potent Detroit offense and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe proved he can keep the boat afloat until Mac Jones returns from his ankle injury.

The lopsided affair also saw the NFL debut of Tyquan Thornton, who was able to quickly recover from a collarbone injury that forced him to start the campaign on injured reserve. The Patriots have high hopes for their second-round pick, a sentiment Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer relayed before Sunday’s game.

“He’s got timed, world-class speed, so you know he’s bringing that to the table,” Breer said On “Patriots Pregame Live,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “But what they saw in training camp was a whole lot more than that. They saw toughness, competitiveness, elusiveness in his routes, skilled route running. So they believe that he’s more than just a fast guy.”

Breer also added that someone within the confines of 1 Patriots Place told him the organization compares Thornton to Robbie Anderson. Anderson is a player who Bill Belichick and company really like, as New England tried to sign the veteran wideout in 2020 free agency and reportedly were interested in trading for him back in March.

It probably will take time for Thornton, who caught two passes for 7 yards Sunday, to jump off the page. But considering the Patriots’ wide receiver group is bereft of elite talent, the 22-year-old might have an earlier opportunity to make a big impact than the average young New England pass-catcher.