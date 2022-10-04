What Can Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Improve On? Jaylen Brown Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum made impressive leaps in 2022-23, but one teammate still sees some things he can improve on.

Tatum’s fifth NBA season was a coming-out party of sorts. Though he has long been viewed as the Celtics’ top star, the All-NBA campaign in which he averaged a career-high in points (26.9), rebounds (8.0) and assists (4.4) saw the 24-year-old elevate himself to superstar status.

Those personal accolades were nice for Tatum, but the Celtics still came a couple of games short of raising Banner 18. If Boston hopes to get over the hump, fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown believes he’ll need to improve in one area.

“It seems everybody could be yelling and screaming or passionate, and JT’s got that ability where he’s just in his own vibe, you know what I mean?” Brown said, per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston. “He’s able to keep himself not too high or not too low. At times where it could be frustration and you want him to say something to speak out, he just be — he don’t say nothing. He’s just cool.

“At the same time, I’m gonna need him to speak more and talk more and be more vocal if we want to correct the ship and get this thing off to the right start.”

After Boston suspended head coach Ime Udoka this offseason, it’s certainly important that Tatum — alongside Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and other veterans — steps up into a leadership role in the Celtics’ effort to make it back to the NBA Finals.