Patriots Odds: Bailey Zappe Rookie Of Year Prices Might Shock Fans by Sean T. McGuire

Not only does New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe have betting prices listed for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s actually among the group atop the betting board at one major sportsbook.

It’s a rather development given Zappe was an afterthought during the first three weeks of the season, being on the Patriots gameday roster for the first time in Week 4. Zappe, though, impressed head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots teammates as an emergency situation made for his NFL debut against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a 27-24 loss Sunday.

There’s a chance he will play Week 5 against the Detroit Lions with both Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (head) dealing with injuries. Anything beyond Week 5, however, would be pure speculation.

Well, it’s prompted DraftKings Sportsbook to make Offensive Rookie of the Year odds for Zappe. The fourth-rounder is in a tie for the 10th-best odds to win the award at 22-to-1, which implies a 4.35% probability.

Zappe is behind Chris Olave (+500), Dameon Pierce (+650), Romeo Doubs, Drake London (both +700), Kenny Pickett (+1000), Garrett Wilson, George Pickens, Breece Hall (all +1200) and Isiah Pacheco (+1400), but his standing nevertheless is noteworthy. Zappe is tied with Washington Commanders impressive wideout Jahan Dotson and in front of many others who have played all four games for their respective teams.

None of this is to say it’s a good wager to make, of course. There’s no chance Zappe wins the award should Jones return to the starting lineup in the short term, and that remains likely despite what some sports radio shows will have you believe. So even with Zappe in line to start Week 5 against the Lions, throwing a future bet on a quarterback who was the third-stringer just three days ago seems a bit like setting money on fire.

All told, though, it is surprising to see oddsmakers already showing so much respect for the signal-caller.