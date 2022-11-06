Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars

It looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes.

Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

It appeared McDaniels learned from his mistakes in the shutout and correctly set up ways to give the ball to his best players. Adams finished the game with 10 receptions for 146 yards off 17 targets.

But the Jacksonville Jaguars come roaring back. Doug Pederson’s squad outscored the Raiders, 27-3, after a 17-point deficit, to win the game, 27-20.

Rookie Travis Etienne Jr. led the way with 109 yards off 28 carries for two touchdowns. After having an 87.8% win probability, according to ESPN, the Raiders faced a game-winning drive attempt in the fourth quarter with 3:08 left in the game.

On a second-and-2, on their own 39, McDaniels dialed up a pass play three times — all of which unsuccessful — to turn the ball over on downs and effectively end the game.

Prior to the Week 8 shutout, Jacobs had rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games, and he averaged 5.6 yards per carry through the midway point of the season. But McDaniels, for some odd reason, opted to not run the ball, even though traditional and analytical wisdom would say that situation is the most optimal time to run the ball for a first down and keep the drive alive.