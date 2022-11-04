Bruins Notes: Boston’s Seventh Straight Win Fueled By ‘Fight For Each Other’

The Boston Bruins never trailed in their game with the New York Rangers on Thursday night, ending up taking home a commanding 5-2 win from Madison Square Garden — but a spark was needed before they could break away in the third period.

After completely dominating the first period, Boston came out slow in the second and allowed New York to tie the game halfway through the period. With the Rangers playing a more physical brand of hockey and dominating puck possession, the Bruins needed a spark to get things rolling again. They got one from an unlikely pair.

Trent Frederic absorbed a huge hit from Braden Schneider less than a minute after New York’s first goal, prompting A.J. Greer to immediately run Schneider and stick up for his teammate. Frederic, never one to be left out of a fight, picked one of his own with Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow. After the two Bruins put the paws on their opponents, order was restored and things got back to normal. Boston scored four of the game’s five remaining goals, dominated puck possession and extended its winning streak to seven games.

Nick Foligno talked about how the fights represented something bigger following the game.

“There’s a lot of great guys in that room. Lot of great young guys that care a lot about this group, too, and you saw that with Greer and Frederic stepping up and fighting for one another,” Foligno told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, per the network’s broadcast. “That’s the way it works in this room. The Boston Bruins, playing against them it was always their M.O., and now being a part of it I can see why. It’s a recipe for success.”

Here are more notes from Thursday’s Bruins-Rangers game:

— David Pastrnak scored an unbelievable goal to open things up in the first period, sparking a self comparison to another skilled scorer.