ADL Blasts Nets Star Kyrie Irving, Won’t Accept Donation

Kyrie Irving had yet another opportunity to take a step toward making amends Thursday with the Brooklyn Nets star guard drowning in controversy due to his promotion of a film featuring anti-Semitic disinformation.

Irving spoke publicly for the first time since getting into a heated exchange with a reporter on Saturday, and while an apology seemed in order, Irving side-stepped it completely.

And due to that, the backlash continues to come Irving’s way as the Nets suspended him for at least five games without pay, stating, “We are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

Irving seemed on the right track to apologizing for his actions Wednesday when the Nets announced a statement that the organization and the seven-time All-Star would pledge $500,000 each to the Anti-Defamation League.

But after the hollow remarks from Irving on Thursday, the ADL wants nothing to do with Irving, not even his money.

“After watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted. “ADL cannot in good conscience accept his donation.”

Greenblatt also applauded the Nets for suspending Irving.