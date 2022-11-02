Bruins Notes: Hampus Lindholm Has Star-Making Performance In Win

If it wasn’t clear before, the Boston Bruins appear to be pretty good.

Boston completed an improbable comeback in the third period and overtime, scoring four-unanswered goals to steal a victory from the clutches of the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-5.

While the effort was one the entire team can say they had a hand in, with 13 different skaters recording a point and both goalies playing significant minutes, the night truly belonged to Hampus Lindholm — who was the best player on the ice.

As he has all year in the absence of Charlie McAvoy, Lindholm served as the Bruins’ top defenseman and piled up time on the ice. In just under thirty minutes, the 28-year-old recorded four points, assisting on each of Boston’s final-three regulation goals and potting the game-winner to complete the comeback.

Now just imagine what the Bruins will look like with both Lindholm and McAvoy on the ice together.

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Penguins game: