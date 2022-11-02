Bruins, Penguins Unveil Logos For 2023 Winter Classic

In two months, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will take the ice at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic.

And with the seismic event comes special logos for each team to commemorate that day. The emblems the Bruins and Penguins will sport for the outdoor contest at the historic baseball stadium were revealed Tuesday and have a throwback feel to them. You can check out the Bruins’ logo here:

Bears are IN. ?



The #NHLBruins have unveiled their logo for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic.



The Penguins’ logo for the game can be seen here via The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter.

The Bruins announced the typeface used to spell out Boston for the emblem was inspired by the original Spoked-B worn in 1948. The bear the Bruins will use for the logo was Boston’s secondary logo and shoulder patch on the team’s uniforms from 1976 through the early 1990s. This isn’t the only bear logo the Bruins have recently brought back.

The NHL and adidas plan to unveil the complete Winter Classic uniforms for both the Bruins and Penguins on Nov. 25.

This will be the Bruins’ fourth appearance in the Winter Classic and second time hosting the premier event at Fenway Park. The Bruins and Penguins will get another Winter Classic underway on Jan. 2 with puck drop scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.