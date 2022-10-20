Bruins Release ‘Pooh Bear’ Reverse Retro Jersey For 2022-23 Season

The Bruins “Pooh Bear” jersey is back.

Boston on Thursday released its reverse retro jersey for the 2022-23 NHL season. After much speculation that it indeed would be a spin off of the Pooh Bear jersey worn by the Bruins from 1995-2006, it was confirmed via Twitter.

The jersey is white and features the cartoon-like bear on the front with “Bruins” on the shoulder.

The jerseys will be available Nov. 15.

The original jersey worn for 10 seasons was gold and the Bruins began wearing them during the inaugural season of the FleetCenter, now known as TD Garden.