Ex-Lakers Finals Champ Gifted Previously Sold Rings From Fan

In 2016, former Los Angeles Lakers forward and two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom pawned both of his championship rings, which eventually went to auction, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to People.

However, the now 42-year-old revealed that while in attendance for the Lakers matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 20, a fan gifted Odom his rings back, free of charge.

“There was a time where I came up out the coma. I checked my (bank) account and my (expletive) was at like double zero,” Odom said on an episode of the “On the Lo” Podcast. “… I panicked. … I go to a Laker game and they hook me up with some tickets and I get there and I see this guy who used to sit right by us. Let’s call him ‘France’ for right now, my man France. So he said, ‘Lamar, I bought your rings.’ Now, I pulled up on him and he gave me my (expletive) back. For nothing.”

In 2009 and 2010, alongside former NBA great Kobe Bryant, Odom helped raise two of the last three Lakers championship banners after defeating the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, respectively. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year spent seven seasons with the Lakers, averaging 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 49.1% from the field and 33% from 3-point territory.

Odom initially parted ways with the rings in order to cover some hefty medical expenses.