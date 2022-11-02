Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Destroys Home Run In World Series Game 3

Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber already has some memorable home runs this postseason.

The 29-year-old can add another to the list.

The left-handed hitting Schwarber continued a home run derby of sorts for the Phillies in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber crushed a mammoth two-run home run off Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers and it served as the fourth round-tripper on the night at that point for the Phillies.

Schwarber launched his blast 443 feet — the furthest of any homer by the Phillies through the first half of the contest — to straightaway center field, and you can do as Astros center fielder Chas McCormick did and just watch Schwarber’s hit leave the ballpark:

It was Schwarber’s first career home run in the World Series despite having played in the Fall Classic with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Just moments after Schwarber’s dinger, Rhys Hoskins crushed a solo shot to give Philadelphia not only a 7-0 lead, but its fifth home run through the first five innings.