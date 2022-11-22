Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron’s Career Night Ends In Boston Win

The Boston Bruins continued their historic start to the season, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, at Amalie Arena on Monday night.

The Bruins move to 17-2-0 on the season, and the Lightning dropped to 11-7-1 on the year.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins started the game off sluggish as Boston hoped to pass its first test against a Lightning team that has appeared in the past three Stanley Cup finals. The Black and Gold got it going in the second period, scoring three goals. Brad Marchand’s goal was assisted by Patrice Bergeron, which put the Bruins captain at 1,000 career points — the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat. The test for the Bruins proved to be difficult in the third period as the Lightning showed their championship mentality, outscoring Boston, 2-1, in the third period. But Jim Montgomery’s pep talk on the bench proved to be one that motivated the Bruins to hold firm and make Bergeron’s career night a winning result.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jake DeBrusk tallied two assists Monday that led to goals for Marchand and David Pastrnak. The winger is up to eight assists on the season.

— David Krejci notched a goal and an assist against the Lightning. The center scored the first Bruins goal — his sixth of the season — and Krejci provided an assist on Nick Foligno’s power-play goal.

— Nicolas Paul gave Boston fans a bit of a scare Monday night. The Lightning left winger scored the game’s opening goal, and a third-period goal that cut the Bruins’ lead to 5-3.