Bruins Score Two Goals In 31 Seconds To Take Lead Vs. Lightning

The Bruins got off to a poor start in the first period, but Boston got it going in the second.

The Black and Gold faced its first test Monday night when they took on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Bruins had the opportunity to show what they could do against fellow Stanley Cup contenders.

Boston went over six minutes without a shot on goal to start the game, and the Lightning struck first with a Nicholas Paul goal. David Krejci evened things up, but the Bruins needed to improve.

They got that opportunity on the power play, and it was Nick Foligno who dove at a puck and hit it past Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to put the B’s on top. “Uncle Nick” goal came at 5:07 in the second period, and at 5:38, Charlie Coyle put the Bruins up by two, but the center’s goal wasn’t without some controversy.

The goal came right as the net came off its post, forcing a review from the referee. The replay review was to determine if the goal went past the line, and after review, it was determined it did just in time before the net came off its post.

In 31 seconds, the Bruins offense showed why it’s 16-2-0 to start the year, and Boston will hope to continue its hot run.