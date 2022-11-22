Patrice Bergeron Becomes Fourth Bruin To Notch 1,000 Career Points

Patrice Bergeron joined an exclusive group Monday.

The Bruins got their offense going in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. To cap off an explosive frame, Brad Marchand scored his sixth goal of the season to put Boston up, 4-1. Captain Patrice Bergeron tallied an assist on the goal, and it put him at 1,000 career points. The 37-year-old is the fourth player in franchise history to notch 1,000 points — joining Ray Bourque, John Bucyk and Phil Esposito — and the future Hall of Famer is the 94th player in NHL history with 1,000 points.

Of course 63 knew it. pic.twitter.com/wXozVOePm3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2022

Bergeron’s teammates took to the ice to congratulate the captain on his career milestone, and the fans at Amalie Arena broke out in a “Bergy” chant out of respect for the five-time Selke Award winner.

Bergeron is now at 409 goals and 591 assists in his career, and the center doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.