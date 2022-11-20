David Andrews Update: Patriots Captain Reportedly Suffers ‘Serious’ Injury

New England Patriots center David Andrews walked off the field in obvious pain Sunday against the New York Jets, and the team reportedly fears his injury to be serious.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday after the New England’s 10-3 win that Andrews is feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season, citing sources. Andrews will have more testing done to determined the extent, but “good news is not expected,” per Rapoport.

Andrews exited the game late in the first quarter and did not return. He needed help getting off the field and to the locker room.

This serves as the latest injury to Andrews. The seventh-year center missed the previous two games due to a concussion, and it had a clear impact on New England’s offensive line. Much was the same Sunday against the Jets as New England allowed six sacks in the contest.

James Ferentz took over for Andrews on Sunday, as he did in previous weeks while playing 100% of the offensive snaps in both Week 8 and Week 9. The 33-year-old Ferentz figures to be Andrews’ long-term replacement if it comes to it.

Andrews was not the lone injury on the Patriots’ offensive line, however. Isaiah Wynn left Sunday’s game with a foot injury, and The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported after the contest that he is likely to miss time.