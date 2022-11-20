Bears Loss Looks Worse With Potential Justin Fields Injury

The Bears likely don’t mind losing at this stage of their rebuild, but an injury to surging quarterback Justin Fields would hurt tremendously. Unfortunately for Chicago, it appears that could be a reality.

Fields, after making headlines with magician-like plays in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was seen being carted away from the Bears locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a shoulder injury. Adam Jahns of The Athletic shared video of Fields postgame.

Fields did not come out of the game against the Falcons, but took a late hit after he had already been ruled down on a sack. To brace for the impact, Fields planted his left arm on the ground before being driven into the ground. A flag was not thrown on the play. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Fields’ left shoulder was evaluated by doctor’s postgame, but did not provide a further update.

Fields has looked as good as any QB in the NFL since he and Chicago traveled to New England to put a beatdown on the Patriots in Week 7, completing 65% of his passed for 773 yards and nine touchdowns — adding 552 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. His 552 rushing yards across five games are most in NFL history by a quarterback.

If Fields does miss time, veteran back up Trevor Siemian would be in line to take over under center.