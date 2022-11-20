David Andrews Injury: Patriots Center Exits Jets Game In Obvious Pain

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots entered Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a clean bill of health on offense. It was the first time since Week 2 that New England wasn’t missing a key offensive player due to an injury.

Well, the Patriots didn’t make it a full quarter without suffering a potentially serious injury on offense.

Center David Andrews exited late in the first quarter due to a thigh injury. Andrews, who later was deemed questionable to return, spiked his helmet in frustration and needed a ton of help with getting to the locker room.

The veteran center missed the previous two games due to a concussion. James Ferentz took over at center once Andrews left the game.