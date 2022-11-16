Did Celtics Hint Injured Robert Williams Close To Returning?

About a month into the regular season, the Boston Celtics are patiently awaiting the return of Robert Williams.

And the Celtics may have hinted Wednesday that Williams, who is recovering from an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee he underwent in late September, may be close, perhaps even very close, to making his season debut.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Celtics tweeted out a picture of Williams working out prior to Boston’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks with a caption of “Grinding to get back on the court (eye emoji).”

Grinding to get back on the court ? pic.twitter.com/HCFjbOriNr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 16, 2022

While it’s not unusual for the Celtics to tweet out a picture of a player going through a pregame workout, it is surprising when it’s a player making his way back from injury. It’s also a good sign Williams is traveling with the team.

Williams reportedly hasn’t suffered any setbacks with his recovery and is now entering the time frame of a possible return with the 25-year-old center eight weeks removed from having surgery. Williams is expected to return within 8-to-12 weeks.

Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla also provided an optimistic update on Williams when speaking with the media before his club faced the Hawks.