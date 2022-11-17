Anthony Rizzo Gave Simple Explanation For Returning To Yankees

The New York Yankees have one less thing to worry about this offseason, locking up their first base position for the immediate future, and receiving a great vote of confidence in the process.

The Yankees locked Anthony Rizzo into a two-year deal, worth $40 million in guaranteed money Tuesday, helping solidify one piece of the heart of their lineup. Speaking to the New York media Wednesday, Rizzo offered up an explanation as to why he returned.

“The main reason I wanted to come back is because I love being a Yankee,” Rizzo said, per The Daily News. “I’ve been very fortunate to spend a lot of time in Chicago with the Cubs, an iconic franchise there. Now to be a part of this iconic franchise is amazing. To be part of it for at least two more years is just an amazing feeling.

“To be in a big market, under the bright lights, to have that 24/7 scrutiny, is one of the many things I love about this game.”

One thing Rizzo probably also loves, the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a power resurgence at the plate his first full season as a member of the Yankees, hitting .224/.338/.480 with 32 home runs — tying his career high — and 75 RBIs through 130 games played. Outside of Aaron Judge, who set the all-time American League record for round-trippers with 62, Rizzo was the Yankees best bat and finished runner-up in the Yankees homer lead while also finishing second in slugging percentage.