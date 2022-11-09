Four Starting Pitchers Red Sox Could Target In MLB Free Agency

With the Boston Red Sox coming up short of postseason contention following their 2022 campaign, finishing last in the American League East division, there’s offseason work to be done in order to bounce back in 2023.
The Red Sox have three members of last season’s starting rotation — Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill — on the free agent market with their futures in Boston up for question. Aside from Nick Pivetta, who recorded the most innings pitched (179 2/3), Wacha (127 1/3), Hill (124 1/3) and Eovaldi (109 1/3) contributed the second, third, and fourth most innings out of all Red Sox pitchers — not to mention, doing so while finishing with a winning record.
Now, with the World Series in the books, the Red Sox front office is back to work.
With that being said, here are four starting pitchers the Red Sox could target during the offseason:
Noah Syndergaard
Splitting time last season with the Los Angeles Angels and the National League pennant-winning Philadelphia Phillies, Syndergaard had a bounce-back campaign.
Finishing off his six-year stint with the New York Mets in disappointing fashion in 2021, recording just two starts alongside a 9.00 ERA, the former All-Star made 24 starts and pitched 134 2/3 innings. Syndergaard finished with an even 10-10 record to accompany a 3.94 ERA with 95 strikeouts.
Syndergaard, 30, is coming off a one-year contract, originally signed with the Angels. With six outings of postseason experience under his belt, the veteran could serve as a solid short-term rotation option to replace any potential free-agency pitching losses.
Carlos Rodón
After initially agreeing on a two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, with year one ending in playoff-less fashion, Rodón officially exercised his opt-out clause on Monday.
The 29-year-old enters the free agency market as the youngest notable name, coming off a career campaign in San Francisco. Rodón went 14-8 while making a career-high 31 starts for the Giants, reaching 178 innings pitched to a 2.88 ERA and a big league-leading 2.25 FIP while finishing second in the National League with 237 strikeouts. While notching a double-digit strikeout total on 11 occasions during the season, Rodón set a Giants franchise record.
Named an All-Star for the past two consecutive seasons, Rodón will likely seek more stability rather than another short-term agreement.
Jacob deGrom
The two-time Cy Young Award winner, deGrom, could take the mound in 2023 without a Mets uniform for the first time in his nine-year career.
The 34-year-old veteran would serve as a major offseason addition for the Red Sox. The right-hander would instantly add a major rotation threat to the rest of the division. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was left to make an abundance of rotation shifts which saw a lot of rookies taking the hill toward the final stretch of the season. Adding deGrom would massively relieve the instability of last season, giving Boston both reliability with the added bonus of postseason experience.
Last season, through 11 appearances in New York, deGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA, striking out 102 batters through 64 1/3 innings pitched. Sidelined with shoulder concerns for the second consecutive season, velocity decline has not been an issue yet for deGrom.
The Mets have already retained one of their star pitching staff members, locking in a five-year contract worth $102 million dollars with closer Edwin Díaz.
Chris Bassitt
Another member of last season’s Mets starting rotation, Bassitt took a step forward last season.
Acquired through trade with the Oakland Athletics back in March, Bassist, 33, made a career-high — and team-leading — 30 appearances while also taking home a career-best 15 wins. Reaching 181 2/3 innings, Bassitt notched a 3.42 ERA while striking out 167 hitters.
Bassist also finished the year with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate with the Mets.
Entering the 2023 season at 34 years old, Bassitt is among the most reliable options, making 27-plus starts in three of the last four seasons — with 2020 being the exception, shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After declining his $19 million dollar contract option with the Mets, Bassitt officially joins an abundance of starting pitching options on the market — becoming a free agent for the first time in his career.