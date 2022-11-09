Red Sox, Rob Refsnyder Reportedly Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Deal

The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder reportedly reached an agreement Wednesday to avoid arbitration.

The veteran outfielder signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Red Sox, according to The Athletic’s Chad Jennings and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Seen as an afterthought last year after signing a minor league deal, Refsnyder made an impact as a rotational piece in the outfield for Alex Cora’s club once being called up for good midway through the season. Refsnyder batted .307 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 57 games played. The 31-year-old also flashed his glove at times, including making a highlight-reel grab on the road against the Seattle Mariners.

Refsnyder wasn’t about to hit free agency, but was arbitration eligible for the second time in his seven-year career, per Cotillo.

It’s hard to exactly predict Refsnyder’s role with the Red Sox for the upcoming season, but he certainly provides depth with Alex Verdugo and Kiké Hernández manning two of the three spots in the outfield. Refsnyder is a solid bench option as he can put together quality at-bats when called upon as well.

Coming to terms with Refsnyder was part of a busy day for the Red Sox at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas. They also made a minor trade, dealing right-handed pitcher Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners.

Of course, Xander Boagerts’ free agency and a possible contract extension for star third baseman Rafael Devers looms over the Red Sox’s offseason as they still have plenty left on their to-do list to accomplish.