Cowboys Star Joins Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment: ‘We Want OBJ’

The Dallas Cowboys continue to pull out all the stops in their recruitment for NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and Ezekiel Elliott didn’t want to be left out of the pitch.

“We know what type of player Odell is,” the Cowboys running back told reporters Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We know how explosive he can be and what he could bring to this offense. It would be great to get him down here in Dallas.

“? He would definitely fit in this locker room,” Elliott said before adding a clear declaration. “We want OBJ.”

Comments from those within the organization during the last 24-to-48 hours certainly have hinted as much.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the potential of adding Beckham by practically salivating at the thought of the 30-year-old wideout wearing a Cowboys’ star on his helmet. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy took a more measured approach when asked about Beckham on Monday, but clearly expressed his respect for the wideout. And Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons wanted to make sure his feelings on OBJ were made public, sending a social media pitch to the veteran pass-catcher.

Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is expected to be cleared medically by the end of the week, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday. Glazer included the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Beckham after NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Beckham is “firmly” on Dallas’ radar — something that since has been made crystal clear.

Beckham, who most recently played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, also indicated the Cowboys are on his list of suitors, leading Dallas to be the betting favorite in the eyes of oddsmakers.