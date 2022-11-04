Four Teams Andrew Benintendi Could Sign With In MLB Free Agency

Ending his latest campaign with the New York Yankees in 2022, outfielder Andrew Benintendi is officially on the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Benintendi was dealt by the Royals at the Major League Baseball trade deadline in July, splitting the year between the Yankees and Kansas City. The veteran assembled his first career All-Star season, as in 126 games played, the 28-year-old batted .304/.373/.399 with five home runs, three triples, 23 doubles and 51 RBIs.

However, Benintendi’s future remains in question after enduring postseason elimination with the Yankees.

With that being said, here are four teams that Benintendi could sign with this offseason:

Chicago White Sox

During the year, White Sox hitters struggled at the plate against right-handed pitching, batting .251/.303/.375 in 4,399 at-bats. That’s over double their 1,212 at-bats against southpaw pitching and this is where Benintendi comes into play.

A left-hander, both at the plate and in the outfield, Benintendi had a strong showing against right-handed pitching last season. In 327 at-bats against righties, Benintendi hit .318/.384/.428, including 20 doubles. Benintendi has also proven to be a big league-caliber outfielder who, if able to replicate his offensive production against righties with a dash of more pop to his bat, should have no problem fitting into the White Sox lineup.

The White Sox finished their year with a .500 record of 81-81. It’s no secret that addressing some much-needed stability in right field would certainly help Chicago get over the hump in the American League Central in 2023.