Joe Mazzulla’s Status With Celtics Hasn’t Change Despite Ime Udoka Reports

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla seemingly won’t have to look over his shoulder for the time being with Ime Udoka reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite it being expected that the suspended coach will leave the Celtics in the very near future, Mazzulla hasn’t shed the interim label attached to his job title just yet.

Mazzulla even told reporters prior to Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls that he hasn’t had any discussions with Celtics brass about his position becoming more permanent given the reports about Udoka.

“Still the interim,” Mazzulla told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens certainly holds a high opinion of Mazzulla, who was elevated to the interim role after Boston levied a team-issued, season-long suspension to Udoka for violating team policies stemming from reportedly having an “improper” relationship with a Celtics staffer.

At 34 years old, Mazzulla is the youngest coach in the NBA this season and Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck even made sure this offseason to not allow Mazzulla to join Danny Ainge in Utah.

Just seven games into his career as an NBA head coach, Mazzulla admitted he’s still learning on the job, which is to be expected.