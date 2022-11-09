NFL Rumors: New Details Emerge On Injured Bills QB Josh Allen

Tuesday brought a little more clarity to the injury Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen faces.

Allen, who sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets when he was hit in the arm by Bryce Huff while attempting a pass, reportedly was already being evaluated for damage done to his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and related nerves, and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Allen presumably after those tests had been conducted.

“My understanding is it is a UCL sprain, I believe is the proper term, which is a tiny tear. Some sort of an injury to his UCL, his throwing (elbow),” Rapoport said on “The Insiders” podcast. “If you watch it in slow motion, it’s a lot worse.”

With that, it seems Allen playing against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday is in real doubt, but Rapoport did provide some optimistic news and didn’t rule out that the dynamic signal-caller could push through the injury to play this week.

“It seems like something that Josh Allen will be able to manage,” Rapoport said. “I do not know for sure — 100% sure — that he will play this week. But it sounds like a short-term injury and it sounds like something that the team believes he will be able to play through.”

Allen didn’t seem phased by the injury initially. He stayed in the game and two plays after the hit by Huff, he launched an incomplete pass that covered 69.3 yards through the air, per Next Gen Stats.

Bills fans will surely be looking for more updates on Allen’s status for the matchup against the Vikings. If Allen can’t play, backup Case Keenum is in line to start.